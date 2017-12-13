Filed Under:Bobby Dwyer, WFAN Morning Show

Boomer and Jerry Recco started the “hump day” edition of the WFAN Morning Show by discussing a fun night for basketball fans at Madison Square Garden.

The Knicks defeated the L.A. Lakers in overtime on Tuesday. The guys offered their opinions on Frank Ntilikina, Lonzo Ball, and, of course, Lavar Ball. They also talked about why they think the NBA has a bright future.

Later on, Boomer and Jerry chimed in on the Mets, who have gotten under the skin of many fans due to their apparent lack of urgency this offseason. Meanwhile, the Yankees, who unlike their cross-town rivals didn’t go 70-92 last season, have been the most aggressive team in MLB.

