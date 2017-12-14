Filed Under:CBS2 Weather headlines, Local TV

By Giorgio Panetta

CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Good Morning!

Prepare for some cold air today as well as SNOW when you walk out the door early this morning.

We have a classic Alberta Clipper to swinging through the tri-state. It has about enough energy to muster a quick coating for some, up to 2, maybe 3″ of powdery snow.

nu tu future snowfall euro 12/14 CBS2 Thursday Morning Weather Headlines

(credit: CBS2)

This will slick over the roads this morning, but should all melt off by afternoon under a mostly sunny sky.

Temps top of a touch milder in the upper 30s.

nu tu 7day auto 4 12/14 CBS2 Thursday Morning Weather Headlines

(credit: CBS2)

Friday is cold again with clouds ahead of yet another clipper system that might brush our area.

Stay tuned for the latest.

– G

