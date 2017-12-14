By Giorgio Panetta
CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Good Morning!
Prepare for some cold air today as well as SNOW when you walk out the door early this morning.
We have a classic Alberta Clipper to swinging through the tri-state. It has about enough energy to muster a quick coating for some, up to 2, maybe 3″ of powdery snow.
This will slick over the roads this morning, but should all melt off by afternoon under a mostly sunny sky.
Temps top of a touch milder in the upper 30s.
Friday is cold again with clouds ahead of yet another clipper system that might brush our area.
Stay tuned for the latest.
– G