NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police on Thursday were searching for two suspects who allegedly impersonated police officers as they robbed people in the Bronx.

The first incident happened around 2:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 20, police said. A 31-year-old man was inside an apartment building at Westchester and Boynton avenues in the Soundview section of the Bronx when two suspects came up and announced they were undercover police officers, police said.

The suspects pushed the man against the wall and took his wallet, cellphone, and about $665 in cash, police said. The suspects then ran off, police said.

The victim was not injured.

The second incident happened around 4:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 24, police said. In that incident, a 48-year-old woman was walking near Colgate Avenue and Bruckner Boulevard, also in the Soundview section, when the suspects came up from behind and said they were police officers, police said.

The suspects shined a flashlight in the woman’s face and took her personal belongings, including her wallet, cellphone and about $200 in cash, police said.

The suspects ran off and the victim was not injured, police said.

One of the suspects was described as a Hispanic male about 5 feet 9 inches tall with a medium build and a light complexion. He was last seen wearing a black jacket and hoodie, blue jeans, and black shoes.

No description was available for the second suspect.

Police have released surveillance video.

Anyone with information was asked to call the NYPD Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS or (888) 57-PISTA for Spanish, log onto the Crime Stoppers website, or text tips to 274637 (CRIMES) and enter TIP577.