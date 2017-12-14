Filed Under:Brooklyn Nets, City Game, John Schmeelk, New York Knicks, Steve Lichtenstein

NEW YORK (WFAN) — The Knicks and Nets renew their crosstown rivalry on Thursday night at the Barclays Center, and John Schmeelk and Steve Lichtenstein preview the matchup on the latest episode of the “City Game” podcast.

Will the Knicks’ road woes carry over to Brooklyn, where their fans might still account for the majority? Can the Nets, who have won three of their last four, stay hot?

The guys are also joined by Kristian Winfield of SB Nation.

Listen  by clicking on the audio player above.

The “City Game” podcast is available on WFAN.com, Radio.com and iTunes.

Follow the hosts on Twitter at @Schmeelk and @SteveLichtenst1.

