WASHINGTON (CBSNewYork/AP) — The Federal Communications Commission is expected to do away with net neutrality rules that guarantee equal access to the internet.

The Obama-era regulations also keep customers from being charged for faster speeds of particular sites.

The current rules were approved on a party-line vote by the FCC in 2015. A federal appeals court upheld the rules in 2016 after broadband providers sued. Now Republicans are the majority on the commission.

Big telecom companies have said the regulations could undermine investment in broadband and introduced uncertainty about what were acceptable business practices.

Net-neutrality advocates say undoing these rules makes it harder for the government to crack down on internet providers who act against consumer interests and will harm innovation.

Opponents of the move are now gearing up for a long legal battle.

A few bills have already been introduced seeking to prohibit internet service providers from violating net neutrality principles such as blocking content or impairing traffic. The legislative session begins Jan. 8.

