NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Some surprise superheroes saved the holiday for a couple of children in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn Thursday night.

As CBS2’s Jessica Layton reported, police officers went above and beyond the call of duty for a family facing hard times.

When the superheroes of the NYPD trade in their traditional uniforms and transform into a superhero cast of characters, something magical happens.

On Thursday night, they visited brothers Pedro and Jose Tapia, for whom happiness has been hard to come by lately.

“Tragedy hit this family back in June,” said NYPD Asst. Chief Jeffrey Maddrey.

Six months ago, the boys’ father was the victim of an unprovoked attack on Fulton Street in Brooklyn, suffering a sucker punch that nearly killed him. A suspect was arrested, but Domingo Tapia will likely still be in a coma at Christmas – and likely beyond.

Through an interpreter, the victim’s wife said they visit him in the hospital every day. She smiled more on Thursday than she has since the summer.

“They go through tough moments, but today they were happy,” she said.

Before arriving outside the family home Thursday night, members of the NYPD Brooklyn North delivered that same kind of delight to children in local hospitals.

“Families dealing with illness, hard times don’t have time to do Christmas shopping,” Maddrey said. “We’re bringing joy to them this Christmas.”

It is a feeling that Ms. Tapia and her sons hold onto while holding out hope that their loved one will pull through.

The NYPD said this is just the beginning of its commitment to this family, and there will be more surprises for the kids. In fact, you might see this bus full of presents back here a couple days before Christmas.