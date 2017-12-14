NEW YORK (WFAN) — On this week’s edition of the “Outside the Cage” podcast, hosts Pete Hoffman and Ike Feldman preview the stacked and free UFC on Fox 26 card with former lightweight champion and headliner Rafael Dos Anjos (at the 26:30 mark). The fellas also talk about sensor technology that will be put inside fighters’ gloves for UFC 219 later this month and how this data could help prevent brain damage in MMA and the NFL.

A rollercoaster is more stable than the ride that Dos Anjos’ career path has been. After losing his belt to Eddie Alvarez, the Brazilian fighter realized a step up in weight division would not only benefit his health but put him in position for another title shot. RDA talked freely about how weight cutting has changed his life, his fight against Robbie Lawler on Saturday and his thoughts on Georges St. Pierre vacating the middleweight title.

The guys wrap this week up with concussion talk and what measures the NFL and MMA should take to ensure the longevity of the two sports.

