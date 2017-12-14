NEW YORK (WFAN) — In the latest episode of the “Soccer in the City” podcast, hosts Tom Kolker, Roberto Abramowitz, Glenn Crooks and John Rojas discuss the trade that sent NYCFC’s first-ever draft choice, Khiry Shelton, to Sporting KC in exchange for its 2016 Defender of the Year, Saad Abdul-Salaam.
Also, the top defender in the Swedish first division, Anton Tinnerholm, signs on a free transfer from Malmo FF, Patrick Vieira visits Napoli and suggests he would like to coach in Italy one day and Hope Solo is reportedly one of the eight candidates who submitted the required three nominations for the USSF presidential election.
Please make sure to check back with WFAN.com for future episodes. The podcast can also be heard on iTunes and Radio.com.
Follow the hosts on Twitter: @RobAbramowitz, @GlennCrooks, @tkolker and @jrojasa75