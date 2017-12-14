Subscribe to the WFAN Morning Show Podcast »
Former NFL running back DeAngelo Williams joined Boomer and Jerry Recco in the Investors Bank Studio on Thursday.
Williams talked about his efforts to raise money and awareness in the fight against breast cancer, an issue that hits close to home for him.
Later, the former running back for the Carolina Panthers and Pittsburgh Steelers talked about the NFL, notably the Ryan Shazier injury, Mike Tomlin, Ben McAdoo, and the New England Patriots.

