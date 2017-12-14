Storm Watch: Snow Falling Around Tri-StateForecast & Alerts | Traffic | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880  
By Boomer Esiason
Filed Under:Bobby Dwyer, WFAN Morning Show

Subscribe to the WFAN Morning Show Podcast »

Former NFL running back DeAngelo Williams joined Boomer and Jerry Recco in the Investors Bank Studio on Thursday.

Williams talked about his efforts to raise money and awareness in the fight against breast cancer, an issue that hits close to home for him.

Later, the former running back for the Carolina Panthers and Pittsburgh Steelers talked about the NFL, notably the Ryan Shazier injury, Mike Tomlin, Ben McAdoo, and the New England Patriots.

Have a listen above.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch