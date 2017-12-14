Filed Under:ISIS, Local TV, Long Island, Sophia Hall

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A Long Island woman is accused of using bitcoin to financially support ISIS.

Prosecutors said by day, she was a lab technician at a hospital in Manhattan, but in her spare time, 27-year-old Zoobia Shahnaz sent money overseas to support the terror group.

The Brentwood woman is accused of defrauding banks and credit card companies out of $85,000, which she converted to bitcoin and other cryptocurrency and wired to places like Pakistan, China and Turkey.

Prosecutors also said Shahnaz looked online for ways to join ISIS and planned to travel to Syria.

She is a United States citizen who was born in Pakistan.

If convicted, she faces decades in prison.

