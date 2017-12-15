New York (1010WINS) 1010 WINS has teamed up with Animal Care Centers of New York City to let you know about some of the adoptable animals looking for loving homes in the city’s shelters, and, where ACC’s mobile adoption units are headed with even more great pets.

This week, we’re featuring Bugs, Nomad and Rice:

Nomad (14998) A volunteer writes: I hate to play favorites, but I will. Nomad is one of my favorite dogs, and we visit every chance I get. Nomad poses for more pictures, sits without being asked when he sees a treat, and then rolls into me and over for some cuddle time. Always respectful, always gentle, always perfect, he’s waiting for his special someone to discover him at Manhattan ACC, 326 EE. 110th Street. Click HERE for more on Nomad.

Bugs (7862) Bugs is a gorgeous, curious rabbit who loves affection of any kind. Hugging, petting, holding — you name it! This rock star rabbit is the perfect rabbit for first-time owners. Bugs has been with us since August, and is available for adoption atat Brooklyn ACC, 2336 Linden Boulevard. Click HERE for more on Bugs.

Animal Care Centers of NYC (ACC), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, is the only open-admissions animal shelter in New York City and takes in approximately 30,000 animals every year. ACC’s three Care Centers in Manhattan (326 East 110th Street), Brooklyn (2336 Linden Boulevard), and Staten Island (3139 Veterans Road West) are open for adoptions 12pm-8pm Monday thru Friday, and 10am-6pm Saturdays and Sundays.

Rice (16079) Rice is an affectionate and loving kitten who started purring up a storm during her intake to the shelter! Come find this beauty at Staten Island ACC, 3139 Veterans Road West. Click HERE for more on Rice.

If you’re interested in one of the animals featured here, email ACC’s Adoption team at adopt@nycacc.org with the animal’s name and “A#”, or head directly to the Care Center where the animal is located. Please note, animals featured here may already be placed by the time you arrive, but there are hundreds of great cats, dogs, and rabbits looking for loving homes every day! You can view available animals online, and at the Care Centers, ACC Adoption Counselors will help you find the best match.

You can also meet your new best friend at ACC’s Mobile Adoption Center, which travels throughout the city. (Note: dates and locations are subject to change. Information will be updated as quickly as possible. Also check http://nycacc.org/Events.htm)

This week’s mobile adoption events:

December 16 th , Popcorn Pawz Boutique, 12pm – 4pm: 3700 Riverdale Avenue & 204 W 231st St, Bronx, New York 10463

December 17th, Petco Gun Hill Rd, 12pm – 4pm: Petco, 1750 East Gun Hill Road, Bronx, NY 10469

To adopt an animal, you must have a valid photo ID, be 18 years of age or older, and bring proof of current address. ACC adoptions include vaccinations, spay/neuter, a pre-registered microchip, an identification tag, a collar, and a certificate for a free initial exam at a participating veterinarian.

For more information, visit http://www.nycacc.org/Adopt.htm.