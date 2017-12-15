NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Firefighters rescued a family of seven early Friday morning after a fire broke out at an apartment building in East Harlem.

It happened around 3:15 a.m. high-rise residential building on East 112th Street. It was under control about an hour later.

Fire officials said the family of seven was sound asleep with their Christmas lights on and their space heater plugged into the same surge protector. The power strip then failed, according to the FDNY, causing their living room to go up in flames.

Per #FDNY Fire Marshals: Cause of today’s all-hands fire at 175 E 112 St MN was accidental, space heater connected to an extension cord and a power strip. Power strip failed — FDNY (@FDNY) December 15, 2017

“The fire was upfront in the living room,” said FDNY Lt. Ryan MacDougall. “The bedrooms are in the back. In this type of construction, there’s no fire escapes so the family had no other option.”

The firefighters quickly searched the sixth floor apartment and found people trapped in every bedroom.

“That’s when I got over the radio and transmitter we had a victim in the bedroom and I need help trying to get him out,” Probationary Firefighter Amir Francis.

The firefighters used their skills and teamwork to carry the the family through the hallway and out to safety.

Firefighter Osmar Martinez found a woman and four children in one of the bedrooms.

“I grabbed one of the child, I told them I’m gonna take them out,” he said.

Firefighter Justin Pelka was also credited with helping in the rescue effort.

The lieutenant said there were also no working smoke alarms, but luckily, the FDNY is trained for this, CBS2’s John Dias reported.

“Firefighting is a team effort,” MacDougall said. “Ninety-one engine and 53 engine, they were there holding the fire back which enabled them to get the guys out.”

Earlier this morning #FDNY Firefighters Amir Frances and Justin Pelka from #Ladder43 rescued a family of 7 from a fire at 175 E 112 St MN pic.twitter.com/Rivr0sxS0c — FDNY (@FDNY) December 15, 2017

Also involved in this morning’s rescue of a family of 7 were #FDNY Lt Ryan MacDougall and Firefighter Osmar Martinez #Ladder43 pic.twitter.com/qpml1YxMO2 — FDNY (@FDNY) December 15, 2017

All seven members of the family were taken to the hospital, one in serious condition, 1010 WINS’ Roger Stern reported.

Following the blaze, members of the FDNY were at the scene handing out information to area residents about fire safety.

The fire chief is warning people to make sure space heaters are directly plugged into the wall not using extension cords and holiday lights are turned off when sleeping.