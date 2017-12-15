Brooklyn Nets guard Joe Harris is fully embracing his New York City experience. The 26-year-old is in his second season with the Nets and lives in Brooklyn. The Washington state native loves eating at Roberta’s Pizza, walking around the city and jet-skiing with his friends near the Statue of Liberty. Harris sat down with CBS Local earlier this year to discuss how the Nets are changing their culture, why the additions of guys like D’Angelo Russell and DeMarre Carroll are making a huge difference and his favorite things about the Big Apple.