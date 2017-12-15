NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Knicks fans received some good news Friday when the team announced that Kristaps Porzingis is day to day with a sore left knee.
The 7-foot-3 Latvian is questionable for the Knicks’ home game Saturday night against Carmelo Anthony and the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Porzingis provided quite a scare when he left Thursday night’s game against the Brooklyn Nets in the third quarter. He said he felt his knee “buckle a little” while making a second-quarter pass. He tried to play through the injury into the second half but only lasted a couple of minutes.
It’s the second time in the past few weeks Porzingis has suffered an injury. He missed two games after spraining his right ankle in a Nov. 29 contest against the Miami Heat.
With Porzingis leading the way, the Knicks are off to a surprising 15-13 start and are in position for the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference. The 22-year-old is averaging 25.5 points (a career high), 6.6 rebounds and 2.1 blocks per game.