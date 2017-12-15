NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A day after straphangers frantically saved a man from the subway tracks in Brooklyn, CBS2’s Ali Bauman spoke exclusively with the man who nearly lost his life.

Panic swept over the Q train platform Thursday morning when commuters noticed a man sprawled unconscious on the Avenue H tracks.

Straphangers became heroes when they screamed and waved at the approaching train to stop, then jumped onto the tracks to lift the helpless stranger to safety.

On Friday night, he spoke exclusively with Bauman from his bed at NYC Health + Hospitals/Kings County, where he is recovering from a head injury and broken bones.

“I seen the video. My sister just showed it to me, and I freaked out. I said, ‘wow, for real, that’s me?’” Antonio Delvalle said.

He said he has no memory of even being on the platform, but grows more thankful for those selfless saviors each time he watches the rescue.

“’Stop the train, stop the train.’ That got me happy in a way, you know?” he said. “At least there was people there,”

“It was so bad – the feeling, because I thought the worse. Could run over him,” said witness Liliana Vincente.

Delvalle was on the way to visit his sister. He still isn’t exactly sure what happened on the platform, but said he recently started a new medication and believes that morning he may have had a bad reaction.

“It hit me hard, and I guess I just fell,” he said.

Once he’s back on his feet, he wants to thank his fellow commuters.

“I would say I appreciate everything they did for me. I mean, what else can I say?” he said.

Sometimes there aren’t enough words to say thank you strangers quite as selfless.