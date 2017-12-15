Live Now: Click Here To Listen To Mike Francesa's Final Show On WFAN After 30 Years 
NEW YORK (WCBS 880) — A seventh-grader from West Babylon Junior High was in for a shock when her military sister surprised her at school.

It was screams and tears of joy when Grace Bonamico saw her sister Colleen for the first time since she left for technical training school in Biloxi, Mississippi, in August, WCBS 880’s Sophia Hall reported.

“I’m very happy. This is basically my best friend,” Grace said. “It definitely will be a more special holiday  because I will be with you and it will be a great one. I can tell,” Grace added.

Grace had no idea the reunion was coming, Hall reported.

Colleen will leave again in January for her new assignment in Arizona.

