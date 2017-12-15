EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — New York Giants interim general manager Kevin Abrams wants the job full time.

Speaking to reporters for the first time since replacing Jerry Reese on Dec. 4, Abrams didn’t hesitate to say he wanted the job and he believes he is ready to do it.

Abrams was reluctant to lay out his resume, saying he didn’t want to campaign for the job. He has been with the Giants for 16 seasons and is known mostly for being their specialist on the NFL salary cap.

“My role has been doing more than the cap stuff,” Abrams said Thursday as the team started practice.

“I wasn’t raised to be the cap guy. It was just the opportunity that was given to me. I was grateful for the opportunity. The Giants do a great job with everyone, not just me. We’re all encouraged to grow professionally and I was given the opportunity to do that and I took advantage of the opportunity whenever I could and a lot of that included being involved with our personnel departments.”

Abrams said Reese included him in all aspects of the job and the two exchanged ideas.

Over the past 10 days, his job has been to support the coaching staff and players as the Giants (2-11) wrap up a dreadful season that also saw the firing of coach Ben McAdoo and selection of Steve Spagnuolo as interim coach.

The 46-year-old Abrams has been promised an interview for the GM job by co-owners John Mara and Steve Tisch.

“I don’t think a lot has changed” Abrams said. “I think I’m just a little busier because of all the things that would stop at Jerry’s office now stop in my office.

“But the subject matter hasn’t changed a whole lot. Jerry was always great at involving me as much as possible when appropriate, so I feel like none of the subject matter is new to me. It’s not Jerry coming to me or I don’t have Jerry to go to for anything right now.

“So, it’s kind of operating without a net a little bit, I guess, would be the one big difference and more interaction with the owners and more interaction with the head coach.”

Addressing a wide range of issues, he feels two-time Super Bowl MVP Eli Manning has some football left in him and that while he would like to see rookie quarterback Davis Webb play this season, the final decision belongs to Spagnuolo.

MORE: Palladino: Giants Are Totally Botching The Needed Evaluation Of QB Webb

The Giants could have the No. 2 overall pick in next year’s draft. Abrams said the scouting department is continuing to prepare for the draft.

Abrams said the Giants are in good position in regard to the salary cap.

In evaluating the season, Abrams reiterated what Mara said when McAdoo and Reese were fired. The season was a perfect storm that combined injuries, underachievement, bad bounces and bad play.

“It’s been a tough year for a lot of different reasons and there’s no one person, position group, individual that’s the cause of us being 2-11,” Abrams said. “We’re collectively 2-11. So, the short answer is we need to get better in a lot of areas.”

Abrams was not sure whether being part of the current administration would hurt his chances, adding it would depend on what Mara and Tisch want to hear in a candidate.

When asked point-blank whether he wanted the job, he quickly said he did.

“I think everyone would want this job,” he said.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)