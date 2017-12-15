ELMWOOD PARK (CBSNewYork) — A New Jersey elementary school is closed for the second time this week after an odor made students and staff sick.

Gantner Avenue Elementary School in Elmwood Park will undergo more air testing on Friday.

The scare began Wednesday when two students fainted at the school and another became ill, complaining of a stomach ache and nausea, triggering school officials to order a complete evacuation of the campus.

“I just came to pick up my child, the whole school was all closed, there were police officers,” one parent said Wednesday. “They said there was a carbon monoxide leak or something like that. They’re testing the kids to see if they’re fine, but I’m still nervous.”

“What we found was a strange smell that we were unable to identify,” Police Chief Michael Foligno said Wednesday. “They’re checking every available boiler room, chimney, air handlers.”

School officials say tests for carbon monoxide came back negative and Hazmat crews and the Department of Environmental Protection determined the building was safe enough to re-open Thursday.

But on Thursday, six teachers got sick, two of them having to be rushed from the school in ambulances. No students were sent home Thursday.

The school district superintendent released a statement Thursday night saying that out of an abundance of caution and to be proactive, the school will be closed Friday as an independent company tests the air quality of the building.