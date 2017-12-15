WASHINGTON (CBSNewYork/AP) — Republican Marco Rubio’s potential defection over a tax credit for low-income parents has put a speed bump into GOP leaders’ drive to push their big tax package through the Senate.

The Florida senator says he’ll vote against the $1.5 trillion bill unless House and Senate negotiators expand the tax credit that low-income Americans can claim for their children.

“Unless they can figure out a way to add to the $1,100 figure, I won’t support the bill,” Rubio said.

That puts the Republicans’ razor-thin margin in the Senate closer to the edge. The GOP leaders are straining to muscle the bill through Congress next week, handing President Donald Trump his first major legislative victory by Christmas.

Senate Republicans could still pass the package without Rubio’s vote, but they would be cutting it extremely close. An original version was approved 51-49 — with Rubio’s support. The co-sponsor of Rubio’s proposed change, Republican Sen. Mike Lee of Utah, is undecided on the overall bill and is pushing to make the credit as generous as possible, said Lee spokesman Conn Carroll.

The Senate turmoil erupted the same day that a key faction of House Republicans came out in favor of the bill, boosting its chances.

Republican leaders predicted swift passage next week, sending the bill to Trump for his signature. At the White House, Trump said he was confident that Rubio will get onboard.

“He’s really been a great guy and very supportive. I think that Sen. Rubio will be there,” said Trump.

The up-and-down turns came a day after House and Senate Republican leaders forged an agreement in principle on the most sweeping overhaul of the nation’s tax laws in more than 30 years. The package would give generous tax cuts to corporations and the wealthiest Americans, and more modest tax cuts to low- and middle-income families.

The final plan preserves deductions for student loans and medical expenses that were eliminated in previous bills. It also doubles the standard deduction, but in a hit to residents of high tax states, the plan caps the deduction for state and local income and property taxes at $10,000 a year. Republicans say they make up for those changes by lowering the marginal tax rate at every income level.

The tax package would double the per-child tax credit from $1,000 to $2,000. The bill makes a portion of the credit, $1,100, available to families even if they owe no income tax. They would receive the money in the form of a tax refund, which is why it’s called a “refundable” tax credit. Rubio wants to increase this amount but wouldn’t say by how much.

“Given all the other changes they made in the tax code leading into it, I can’t in good conscience support it unless we are able to increase the refundable portion of it. And there’s ways to do it, and we’ll be very reasonable about it,” Rubio said.

During debate on the Senate version of the bill, Rubio proposed a change that would have made the entire $2,000 credit available to families, even if they owe no income tax, but it was soundly defeated. To pay for the expanded credit, he proposed to slightly scale back a steep cut in the corporate income tax rate.

The final package slashes the corporate rate from 35 percent to 21 percent. The initial Senate and House bills had set it at 20 percent.

Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, said Senate negotiators got the best deal they could on the overall child tax credit. House GOP negotiators were proposing a $1,600 tax credit.

“We won everything in the child tax credit,” Portman said. When asked if it could be changed further to appease Rubio, Portman said: “We’ve already won. I mean, we should celebrate our victory.”

The other potential roadblock is John McCain of Arizona, who is unable to vote at the moment because he is hospitalized while being treated for the side effects of brain cancer treatment.

Thad Cochran of Mississippi is also out because of illness. Cochran had a non-melanoma lesion removed from his nose earlier this week. GOP leaders are hopeful they will be available next week.

With all Democrats expected to vote against the plan, Senate Republicans can only afford to lose two of their own.

