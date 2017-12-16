Filed Under:Laurie Schacht, Local TV

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Christmas is just around the corner, but are you all done with your shopping?

If you’re still looking for that last minute gift but have a budget, we’ve got you covered.

Laurie Schacht, the Toy Insider Mom, stopped by with some toys that won’t break the bank.

See below for the full list of toys under $50:

  • GearZooz Roll & Roar Animal Train (VTech)
  • Bat-tastic Vampirina and Wolfie Doll (Just Play)
  • Mickey Transforming Roadster Racer R/C (Jada Toys)
  • Pokemon Petite Pals Escape in the Forest Playset (TOMY)
  • Chippies (WowWee)
  • Chocolate Egg Surprise Maker (Jakks Pacific)
  • LASER X (NSI International)
  • Balloon Bot Battle (KD Games)
  • Fingerlings (WowWee)
