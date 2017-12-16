NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Christmas is just around the corner, but are you all done with your shopping?
If you’re still looking for that last minute gift but have a budget, we’ve got you covered.
Laurie Schacht, the Toy Insider Mom, stopped by with some toys that won’t break the bank.
See below for the full list of toys under $50:
- GearZooz Roll & Roar Animal Train (VTech)
- Bat-tastic Vampirina and Wolfie Doll (Just Play)
- Mickey Transforming Roadster Racer R/C (Jada Toys)
- Pokemon Petite Pals Escape in the Forest Playset (TOMY)
- Chippies (WowWee)
- Chocolate Egg Surprise Maker (Jakks Pacific)
- LASER X (NSI International)
- Balloon Bot Battle (KD Games)
- Fingerlings (WowWee)