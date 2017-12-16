NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A homicide investigation is underway after police say a man was discovered shot to death inside a vehicle in Queens early Saturday morning.
Investigators say police responded to reports of a man shot in front of 104-21 207th Street in Queens Village just after 4:30 a.m.
When they arrived they found 39-year-old Mohale Ralekhetho, of Queens, inside a 2015 Mercedes Benz with a gunshot wound to the neck, according to police.
Medics responded and pronounced Ralekhetho dead at the scene.
A 33-year-old also in the vehicle was unharmed.
No arrests have been made as the investigation continues.
