NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A new law trying to catch drivers who flee the scene of hit-and-run accidents went into effect in New York City on Saturday.
The system works similar to AMBER Alert, with notices being directly sent to cell phones with as description of who or what to be on the lookout for.
Under the new law, the alerts would go out to the public within 24 hours of a hit-and-run accident involving either a fatality or a serious injury.
The law is named for John Paul Guerrero, a popular radio DJ who was killed in a hit-and-run crash last year in Brooklyn.
Police will activate the system on a case-by-case basis.
According to Councilman Adonis Rodriguez, the city averages at least one hit-and-run a week. As 1010 WINS’ Andrew Falzon reported, any of them go unsolved.