NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – There will soon be an easier way for people in New York City to register to vote.

As WCBS 880’s Ethan Harp reported, a bill signing Saturday might be the start of an online overhaul.

Until now, if you live in New York State, you could only register to vote online if you had a DMV-issued ID.

But City Councilman Ben Kallos pointed out that since most people in Manhattan don’t have a car, the rules kept many eligible voters from signing up.

“The New York State election law makes it so very difficult,” he told Harp.

NYC council member @BenKallos and @NYCMayor at bill-signing to make online voter registration easier. But the mayor is looking for more from Albany. Reports @wcbs880 pic.twitter.com/uvgOTdgB04 — Ethan Harp (@EthanHarpNews) December 16, 2017

A new law now clears the way for voters in the five boroughs to register on a website or app without the DMV red tape.

Kallos even created a mock version on his phone using open-source software.

“Sign on a phone like this, and I’m registered,” he explained.

Mayor Bill de Blasio signed the bill Saturday. He said he’s especially interested in getting young people on board.

“Look at the elections in Virginia, look at the election in Alabama, just look how much the youth vote played a crucial, crucial role,” said the mayor.