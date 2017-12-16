NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Rutgers University says the decision to suspend a fraternity was unrelated to allegations that members spiked a punch with Xanax.
The university says it suspended the Sigma Chi fraternity until 2020, following an investigation into what it calls “policy violations.”
WCBS 880’s Mike Smeltz previously reported that records obtained by the student newspaper, the Daily Targum, revealed members of the SDT sorority had accused Sigma Chi of spiking a punch with the anti-anxiety medication during a mixer at the start of the school year, causing some to become sick.
“The university’s student conduct and police investigations found no evidence to support those allegations,” Rutgers said in a statement.