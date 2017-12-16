CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
Filed Under:Jessica Moore, Local TV

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Call it a simple lesson in etiquette. There are some people who post spoilers about new movies or TV season finales.

Since avoiding the internet is virtually impossible, how do you maintain the element of surprise?

As lines of fans snake around theaters across the country waiting for the premiere of the new Star Wars film, the excitement is palpable.

“Probably as much dread as excitement because I don’t know what’s going to happen,” one man dressed as a stormtrooper told CBS News.

But what if the dark sider found out what was going to happen against his wishes?

“Because I’m huge into Star wars, sometimes it can upset me a little bit,” Philly resident Brandon Allinson said.

“It’s definitely a let down,” Washington Heights resident Steven Pozzuoli said. “It’s absolutely a let down.”

With every big movie premiere, season finale, or sporting event, spoilers start popping up online like clockwork.

Kaylie Sanfilippo admits to leaking a major plot twist in the season finale of the Walking Dead.

“I just get excited,” she said.

Some spoiler trolls admit they leak crucial information just because they can. As annoying as that may be, recent studies show spoilers don’t necessarily ruin the experience.

In fact, some people reported enjoying the movie more when they knew what was going to happen.

So what’s a tech addict to do?

“Tell my friends and family not to say anything,” advised one sports fan. “Avoid Twitter and ESPN, Facebook, all social media turned off for however many hours I’m going to be away.”

If going dark online isn’t an option, experts say consider downloading apps or installing filters like Social Fixer or Unspoiler. They allow you to enter the topic you’re trying to avoid so you won’t see related content when you browse.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch