NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — With just over a week to go before Christmas, the nation’s retailers are enjoying an upswing in sales.

WCBS 880’s Ethan Harp spoke with a few folks braving the crowds on 34th Street in Manhattan.

“I’m spending way more this year,” Queens resident Ciani Nazar said. “Because I’m working this year.”

Nazar is part of a national trend. Experts tell the Wall Street Journal that job gains are part of the reason chain stores saw a nearly six percent jump in sales last month from the same time a year ago.

“I’m seeing all the deals and I started buying everyone that I wanted to buy,” Nazar said. “It feels good. Even though I’m spending more I feel really happy.”

The numbers are looking good for both online and brick and mortar stores. Massive store closings may be saving the ones left behind.

Kamina Campbell from the Bronx said she’s noticing, and it may even change her habits.

“I’m gonna try to do better online,” she said. “Online is better, because as you can see it’s crowded. It’s very crowded out here.”

