WASILLA, Alaska (CBSNewYork/CBS LA) — Track Palin, the oldest son of Sarah Palin, was arrested this weekend on domestic violence charges in Wasilla, Alaska.
The Los Angeles Times reported that the 28-year-old was arraigned Sunday on three counts of felony burglary, misdemeanor reckless assault and misdemeanor criminal mischief, referring to online court documents.
Court records documented the charges.
Anchorage CBS affiliate KTVA reported an attorney for the Palin family replied to their request for comment with the following statement:
“Given the nature of actions addressed last night by law enforcement and the charges involved, the Palins are unable to comment further. They ask that the family’s privacy is respected during this challenging situation just as others dealing with a struggling family member would also request.”
Track Palin was charged with domestic violence in January of 2016. A woman identified as Palin’s girlfriend told authorities he had punched her in the face and kicked her in the knee during the 2016 incident.
Palin pleaded guilty to being intoxicated while possessing a firearm.
Sarah Palin served as mayor of Wasilla, Alaska before she became governor.