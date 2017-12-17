NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police on Sunday were searching for a group of men who fired guns at each other in front of a Bronx building this weekend.

Around 6:50 a.m. Saturday, two groups of men – about five to seven in total – were seen having a quarrel in front of the building at 2245 Westchester Ave. in the Unionport section of the Bronx, police said.

One of the men in the first group then punched a man in the second group, police said. Two men in the first group and one in the second then pulled out handguns and began firing at each other, police said.

After the shots were fired, everyone left, police said.

There were no injuries reported, police said.

Police described four suspects from the second group as Hispanic males in their late teens or early 20s. One last seen wearing a dark hat and all dark clothing, a second wearing a black jacket and jeans, a third seen wearing all dark clothing, and a fourth wearing gray hoodie and all dark clothing.

Anyone with information was asked to call the NYPD Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS or (888) 57-PISTA for Spanish, log onto the Crime Stoppers website, or text tips to 274637 (CRIMES) and enter TIP577.