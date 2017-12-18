Justin Lewis
CBS2 Meteorologist
As we work our way into the afternoon, we’ll see any leftover drizzle/rain to the east make its exit. Outside of that, expect mostly cloudy skies with temps running several degrees warmer; highs will be in the mid 40s.
A passing shower is possible this evening, especially to the north and east, but it’s overall a quiet night. As for temps, they’ll only bottom out in the upper 30s or so.
Tomorrow will be slightly brighter with partly sunny skies expected. But for those seeking even milder temps, tomorrow is your day: low 50s in reach!
Another cold front will swing through Tuesday night and send our temps back to normal on Wednesday. Expect highs that day in the low 40s with breezy conditions.