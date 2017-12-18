JERSEY CITY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — The dramatic rescue of a construction worker dangling off a scaffolding in Jersey City was caught on camera.

The worker was 30 feet above the ground for 30 minutes, dangling from a scaffolding, clinging to a thin rope, holding on for dear life with no idea what would happen if he let go.

“I heard screaming from the balcony in my room when I went out the platform had basically collapsed,” Julissa Vega said.

One moment the scaffolding was horizontal, the next 63-year-old Jose Saaverda was hanging vertically.

The scaffolding had somehow malfunctioned, one side of it breaking loose as his coworkers raised it up around 11.am.

Speaking Spanish, Saavedra said he knew he had to stay strong so he wouldn’t fall. His family flashed into his mind as neighbors called 911.

Captain Victor Petrucelli and about 20 other emergency responders rushed in, thinking quickly they got into place on the roof and the ground, and used prior training and teamwork to pull him to safety as the clock was ticking.

Not just because he was three stories up, but because his safety harness was cutting off circulation in his legs.

“We went up on the roof, saw several workers looking over the side and holding onto the worker’s safety line so from there we were able to secure the worker’s safety line and get another rope to secure him onto our rope with a second safety line and on that line we made a 3 to 1 hauling system. We hauled up a couple feet at a time til we hauled him over the edge,” Petrucelli.

A big sigh of relief as he finally made it over the rooftop.

“It feels good that we’re able to help the person and he can have a good Christmas,” Petrucelli said.

The father of seven thanked the men who may have saved his life.

The scare won’t keep Saavedra off the job. He’s been doing it for 17 years and plans to be back at work as early as Tuesday.