New York City is a part of musician Joan Osborne’s soul. The singer and songwriter went to NYU, lives in Brooklyn and began her music career during New York’s booming 1980’s music scene. Osborne is most famously known for her hit song “One of Us” and released a new album called “Songs of Bob Dylan” on September 1st. Osborne stopped by the CBS Local Studios in New York earlier this year to discuss the beginning of her music career, what it was like to perform during the 80’s and why she loves living in Brooklyn.

