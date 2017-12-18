1010 WINS– Actor Mark Hamill, best known for his role as Luke Skywalker, the savior of the galaxy in the iconic Star Wars universe, never shies away from a fight… even on Twitter.

FCC chairman Ajit Pai recently came out with a PSA to inform people of all the amazing things they could still on the internet do after ‘net neutrality’ is repealed, like posting food photos on Instagram and shopping online until your bank account is drained.

But it seems like Hamill wasn’t too happy with the video.

Cute video Ajit "Aren't I Precious?" Pai 🤮-but you are profoundly unworthy 2 wield a lightsaber-A Jedi acts selflessly for the common man-NOT lie 2 enrich giant corporations. Btw-did you pay John Williams his royalty? @AjitPaiFCCorpShill #AJediYouAreNOT pic.twitter.com/SpIcOEySUY — @HamillHimself (@HamillHimself) December 16, 2017

He wrote on Twitter: “you are profoundly unworthy 2 wield a lightsaber-A Jedi acts selflessly for the common man-NOT lie 2 enrich giant corporations. # AJediYouAreNOT”

Texas Senator Ted Cruz jumped into the fight writing, “Luke, I know Hollywood can be confusing, but it was Vader who supported govt power over everything said & done on the Internet. Reject the dark side: Free the net!”

.@HammillHimself Luke, I know Hollywood can be confusing, but it was Vader who supported govt power over everything said & done on the Internet. That's why giant corps (Google, Facebook, Netflix) supported the FCC power grab of net neutrality. Reject the dark side: Free the net! https://t.co/nARkMvIEYk — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) December 17, 2017

To which Hamill responded “Thanks for smarm-spaining [sic] it to me @tedcruz I know politics can be confusing, but you’d have more credibility if you spelled my name correctly. I mean IT’S RIGHT THERE IN FRONT OF YOU! Maybe you’re just distracted from watching porn at the office again-mh”

Thanks for smarm-spaining it to me @tedcruz I know politics can be confusing, but you'd have more credibility if you spelled my name correctly. I mean IT'S RIGHT THERE IN FRONT OF YOU! Maybe you're just distracted from watching porn at the office again❤️-mh https://t.co/nHpJVG1Wpe — @HamillHimself (@HamillHimself) December 17, 2017

All in all — this battle was as epic as any Star Wars showdown. So epic, even Donald Trump’s son had to get in on the fun.

Ted Cruz kills Luke Skywalker part 1 #starwars https://t.co/3jkplhU0LD — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) December 18, 2017

But the force is strong with this one…

-Joe Cingrana