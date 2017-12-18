MIDDLE VILLAGE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — It’s difficult to get in the holiday spirit in one Queens community.

Viewers called CBS2 with complaints, saying they’re parked in on their own driveways or parked out of their street in Middle Village due to a sewer project going on during the holidays.

Residents say their nerves are frayed.

“Imagine King Kong picking up your house and just shaking it like this, I mean all my china set and pictures and frames,” homeowner Sal Murati tells CBS2’s Jennifer McLogan. “I am just concerned about the structure in my own house.”

Murati’s walls are cracked, as is the Torre’s stoop across the street.

“I have to fight city hall, so Mr. de Blasio, I’m coming for ya,” Anthony Torre said.

The city’s Department of Design and Construction gave the green light to a $22 million capital sewer replacement project following decades of flooding on streets build over the landfill there.

The massive dig is taking years and the contractor has been on 74th Street since September.

“It’s major,” homeowner Gemma Cullen said. “You can’t get in the driveway. They block you in, you can’t get out.”

Parking tickets are a whopping $115.

“How can the residents here have company over for the holidays,” homeowner Jane Del Rosa said. “They can’t park anywhere.”

The contractor and the city have asked for patience and say the project is on target. Queens community board five is acting as a watchdog.

“This place is a mess,” board member Gary Giordano said. “I have it from the resident engineer that they’re going to open the street and let people park when they aren’t working.”

The Gennari family is next for the dig when they resume after contractors resume after a two-week hiatus for the holidays.

“The street’s a mess,” Sergio Gennari said. “They put these big beams in front of the house. It’s out of control.”

A bright spot may be a break during Christmas from the generator and the blasting radio.

Residents who have put up with closures for gas, electric, and sewer have started wondering whether there’s an end in sight.

Meanwhile, contractors say they’re being as respectful and courteous as they can during the big dig. The sewer line will eventually be extended under nearby Juniper Valley Park.