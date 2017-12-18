COMMACK, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A New York State trooper is in serious condition after being stuck by a vehicle while aiding a motorist on an overpass connecting the Long Island Expressway to the Sagtikos Parkway Monday afternoon.
State police say 35-year-old Trooper Joseph J. Gallagher was putting out flares to warn oncoming traffic about a disabled motorist in Commack when a vehicle came around the corner and struck him around 3:15 p.m.
He was rushed to Southside Hospital in critical condition with a severe head injury, according to state police.
State police Superintendent George P. Beach II visited the hospital, where Gallagher was upgraded to serious condition following surgery.
The driver of the vehicle that struck Gallagher, a member of state police since 2014, remained at the scene.
No charges have been filed as the investigation continues.