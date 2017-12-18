Filed Under:8-year-old girl, Maximo Vera, Patchogue, Sexual Abuse

RIVERHEAD, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A Patchogue, Long Island man was sentenced to 25 years in prison Monday for sexually abusing and raping an 8-year-old girl.

Maximo Vera, 38, was convicted of abusing the girl after a two-week trial in August, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney’s office.

Maximo Vera

Maximo Vera of Patchogue has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for sexually abusing and raping an 8-year-old girl. (Credit: Suffolk County District Attorney’s office)

Prosecutors said Vera repeatedly sexually abused and raped the girl from the winter of 2014 until June of 2015.

The investigation began when the girl told her fifth grade teacher about her encounters with Vera, prosecutors said.

Vera was arrested by Suffolk County police on Sept. 21, 2016, prosecutors said.

He was convicted by a jury of rape, a criminal sexual act, sexual abuse, and child endangerment.

