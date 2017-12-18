WASHINGTON (CBSNewYork) — President Donald Trump unveiled his national defense plan Monday, and it reflects a strategy he has been emphasizing all year.

As CBS2’s Dick Brennan reported, the strategy identifies four national interest “pillars” – protecting the homeland, protecting American prosperity, peace through the military, and advancing American influence.

But the president made it clear – it’s all about the American people.

“So for the first time ever, an American strategy now includes a serious plan to defend our homeland,” Trump said.

The national defense plan had echoes of Trump’s campaign promises, with a familiar blueprint that he has laid out before.

“It calls for the construction of a wall on our southern border, ending chain migration and the horrible visa and lottery programs, closing loopholes that undermine enforcement,” Trump said.

Presidents put together a national security strategy about every four years. President Barack Obama gave his most recent one in 2015.

But Trump blasted his predecessors for failures in immigration, the war on terror, and in particular, dealing with rogue regimes like North Korea.

“This situation should have been taken care of long before I got into office, when it was much easier to handle,” Trump said. “But it will be taken care of. We have no choice.”

Trump also called out Russia and China as “revisionist powers attempting to erode American security and prosperity.”

“We will stand up for ourselves and our country like we never have stood up before,” Trump said.

But Trump also emphasized the U.S. can’t be strong abroad unless it is strong economy at home, and he took time to highlight the stock markets and another economic successes in the past year.

“America is coming back and coming back strong,” Trump said. “With every decision; every action, we are now putting America first.”

Unlike the Obama administration, Trump did not identify climate change as a national security threat. He called the Paris Climate Accord expensive and unfair.