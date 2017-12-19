NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Mayor Bill de Blasio is heading to Iowa and so are some NYPD union members.

The Patrolmen’s Benevolent Association, which is New York’s largest police union, is sending representatives to protest the mayor’s appearance at a fundraiser for the advocacy group “Progress Iowa,” saying de Blasio isn’t as progressive as he claims.

The union claims the mayor who calls himself “a friend to labor” is anti-worker and anti-union, CBS2 reported.

A spokesman for the mayor told the New York Times, “We’re more than fine with their protests and wish them safe travels.”

The union is currently in contract negotiations with the city.

A mediator had to be called in after negotiations between the police union and the administration hit an impasse last month.

Members of the Transport Workers Union of America will also be in Des Moines to protest the mayor’s appearance.

The whispers of a presidential run are in the air with de Blasio’s Iowa trip.

Timothy Hagle, a political science professor at the University of Iowa, said it’s not too early to start thinking about 2020.

“Particularly if you have somebody like a Mayor de Blasio or somebody who may not be as well known nationally, those kinds of folks need to come to Iowa fairly early to try to start getting that name recognition,” Hagle said.

In terms of that name recognition, Hagle said the typical Iowan would mostly know de Blasio from the bits of New York City news that turns into a national story, WCBS 880’s Mike Smeltz reported.

The mayor has denied he’s thinking about a run for the White House, but if he does he may face a current local political foe, Gov. Andrew Cuomo, to be the Democratic nominee.