NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — The House is expected to pass sweeping $1.5 trillion GOP tax legislation Tuesday.
A vote later in the day or on Wednesday is expected in the Senate to seal the deal as the GOP races to send President Donald Trump his first major legislative victory before Christmas.
Republican Sen. Mike Lee of Utah who hadn’t committee has tweeted that he’ll vote for it.
“Just finished reading the final Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. It will cut taxes for working Utah families. I will proudly vote for it,” Lee said.
Maine Sen. Susan Collins also declared her support on the Senate floor.
However, Vice President Mike Pence has delayed a planned trip to the Middle East in case he’s needed to cast a tie-breaking Senate vote.
