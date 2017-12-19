NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man was found dead Tuesday in a home that was on fire in St. Albans, Queens, police said.
Police were called around 7:09 p.m. for a fire at 188-60 120th Rd. in Queens, where FDNY firefighters were battling a fire.
After the fire was out, police found the body of a 52-year-old man who was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
The man’s identity was not released late Tuesday pending family notification.
Late Tuesday, there had been no arrests and the investigation continued.