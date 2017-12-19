NEW YORK (AP) — Trevor Daley scored the go-ahead goal midway through the third period and the Detroit Red Wings beat the New York Islanders 6-3 on Tuesday night for just their third win in 13 games.

Martin Frk, Gustav Nyquist, Anthony Mantha, Mike Green and Luke Glendening also scored for the Red Wings, who entered 2-5-5 in their last 12. Henrik Zetterberg and Dylan Larkin each had three assists, and Petr Mrazek made 34 saves.

The score was tied 3-all after two periods before Daley scored the tiebreaker into the top left corner with 9:57 left for his second goal of the season.

Green scored into the top right corner to give the Red Wings a two-goal lead with 5:48 remaining, and Glendening added an empty-netter with 29 seconds left.

Josh Bailey had a goal and an assist, and Anders Lee and Ryan Pulock also scored for the Islanders, who lost for the sixth time in their last eight games (2-5-1). John Tavares had two assists and Thomas Greiss stopped 16 shots.

With the Islanders reportedly set to be awarded the right to build a new arena at Belmont Park in a news conference on Wednesday, there were brief chants of “Bel-mont! Bel-mont!” after the national anthem in Barclays Center. The Islanders are in their third season at the Brooklyn arena after spending the franchise’s first 43 seasons at Long Island’s Nassau Coliseum.

Trailing 2-1 after one period, New York controlled play in the second, outshooting Detroit 23-4, including an 18-1 advantage through the first 12 minutes.

Pulock tied the score on the power play at 2:03 as he received a pass from Jordan Eberle and fired a one-timer from the left circle past Mrazek.

New York then took the lead with another power-play goal with 7:01 remaining in the second after some slick puck handling by Mathew Barzal. Bailey sent a pass to Barzal to the left circle, and as the rookie center skated forward he sent the puck back between his skates and then tapped it across in front to Bailey, who put it in for his 10th.

Mantha tied it for the Red Wings with 4:45 left in the period. Zetterberg had a chance at an open net on the left side as Greiss was sprawled on the ice while stopping the initial shot. However, Zetterberg’s backhander went across the crease, and Mantha knocked it in from behind the goal line off Greiss while the goalie was still sprawled on his stomach facing the goal.

New York outshot Detroit 9-6 in the first period but trailed after 20 minutes.

Lee got the Islanders on the scoreboard first 6:32 into the game. Tavares sent a pass from the right corner in front to Lee, who turned and beat Mrazek on the blocker side with his 21st.

The Red Wings tied it three minutes later as Jonathan Ericsson sent a pass from the left side near the goal line in front to Frk, who deflected it past Greiss for his seventh.

Nyquist then gave Detroit the lead with 3:11 left in the opening period as he took a pass from Zetterberg at the bottom of the left circle and beat Greiss between his right shoulder and the post for his ninth.

NOTES: Zetterberg has points in four straight games (one goal, five assists). … The teams play two more times this season — back in Brooklyn on Feb. 9 and at Detroit in the season finale on April 7. … Tavares, Lee and Bailey have combined for 29 points in the last six games. Bailey has five goals and six assists, Tavares two goals and nine assists, and Lee four goals and three assists. … Islanders D Thomas Hickey missed his fifth straight game. … New York lost for the first time this season when scoring first after coming in 11-0-0.

UP NEXT

Red Wings: At the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday night in the second of a four-game trip.

Islanders: Host the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday night.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)