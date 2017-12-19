Filed Under:Local TV, New York Yankees

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — The Yankees will pay a luxury tax for the 15th consecutive season.

The Bronx Bombers owe $15.7 million, according to final figures compiled by the commissioner’s office and obtained by The Associated Press. The Yankees will now have paid a total of $341 million since the tax began.

The Dodgers will pay the highest luxury tax, $36.2 million — the fourth straight year they are being penalized.

The San Francisco Giants were next at $4.1 million, followed by Detroit at almost $3.7 million and Washington — which is paying tax for the first time — at just under $1.45 million.

The 2017 luxury tax threshold was $195 million.

