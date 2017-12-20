HOBOKEN, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Four Hoboken High School students are facing sexual assault charges after being accused of attacking a classmate inside the school.

The victim, a 17-year-old junior, said four of her male classmates forced her into a storage closet at Hoboken High School on Nov. 30. She said she was leaving one class and about to head to another.

Hoboken police confirm 18-year-old Amir Goodwin is one of the classmates and was charged with aggravated sexual assault. The other three are juveniles so their names aren’t being released.

“He kind of got behind me and pushed me towards the room. I tried to stop him with my feet but that didn’t work,” the victim said in an exclusive interview with CBS2’s Lisa Rozner. “I repeatedly said to stop or I tried to scream but my mouth was covered. They pulled my shirt over my head and I tried to get it back off but my hands were being held so I couldn’t do that. My bra was pulled down, my pants were pulled down and I couldn’t do anything.”

The victim said she told a school employee that the boys had bothered her in the past.

Her mother is outraged.

“Protecting her from the streets and I would never think it would happen in school where there’s a lot of people… the police are there,” the victim’s mother said.

Police said they have surveillance video from the school and one of the teens recorded the incident on a phone.

The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office is investigating.

The victim is being home schooled and hasn’t been back at the school since the alleged attack.

The principal has not returned CBS2’s calls.