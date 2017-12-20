NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — The New York Islanders and Gov. Andrew Cuomo are expected to announce Wednesday the team’s plans to leave Brooklyn for a brand new arena on Long Island.

Sources tell CBS2 the Islanders won the bid to develop the land at Belmont Park racetrack, CBS2’s ‘s Magdalena Doris reported. Their plan includes an 18,000-seat arena, community space, a shopping hub and a hotel.

“Instead of people having to go to Queens Center Mall or Roosevelt Field Mall, they and go here and shop,” Elmont resident Christian Ochia said.

Back in late September, the Islanders submitted a development bid to the state for a portion of the Belmont complex. The team’s development group includes the owners of the New York Mets, and Madison Square Garden. A spokesman for the partners declined comment on Tuesday.

The state-run Empire State Development Corp. announced in July a request for proposals to develop 36 acres of vacant and underutilized parking lots at the site of the racetrack. The state also solicited bids to develop the land in 2012, but wound up scrapping all proposals a year ago.

Also bidding was New York City Football Club, which envisioned building a 26,000-seat, open-air stadium on the site in Elmont. The Major League Soccer team is partially owned by the New York Yankees.

While the news is great for Islanders fans, there are concerns about crowds and how they’ll impact the neighborhood.

“You’d hope, economically, it would help people out and the interesting thing would be traffic,” one resident said.

“There are two sides,” another man said. “People might not like the crowds it brings, but it does bring jobs.”

In October, Islanders co-owner Jon Ledecky said the team would play at Barclays Center in Brooklyn through the end of next season and the “singular focus” beyond that was for a new arena at Belmont Park.

The team played at the Nassau Coliseum from its inception in 1972 until 2015, winning the Stanley Cup every year from 1980 to 1983. The move to the Brooklyn arena was greeted with displeasure by fans, who always considered the team to be a Long Island staple. Adding to the problems is the fact that Barclays Center was not built with hockey in mind, so there are hundreds of obstructed-view seats scattered around the arena.

“It’s long overdue,” Matt Herbert said during the Islanders’ 5-3 loss to Detroit on Tuesday night.

The Islanders are in their third season at Barclays. The team has an opt-out clause in its lease and can leave as early as after this season. Either side can terminate the deal effective at the end of the 2018-19 season. However, the Islanders and Barclays are reportedly trying to work out a short-term lease that would keep the team in Brooklyn while the Belmont arena is being built.

