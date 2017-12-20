LINDEN, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Police have identified a suspect in connection with a shooting that left a man dead in Linden, New Jersey Wednesday.
Shansey Abernathy, 23, of Linden, has been charged in a warrant with two weapons-related offenses in the shooting that killed Alphonso Pearson, 27, according to the Union County Prosecutor’s office.
Just after 12:45 p.m. Wednesday, Linden police officers were called to the 800 block of Cleveland Avenue for a report of a shooting, prosecutors said. They found Pearson with a gunshot wound to the chest, and he was pronounced dead soon afterward at Trinitas Regional Medical Center in Elizabeth, prosecutors said.
An ensuing investigation by multiple agencies led Abernathy to be identified as the suspect.
Anyone with information on the shooting or Abernathy’s whereabouts is asked to call Union County Prosecutor’s office Homicide Task Force Sgt. Jose Vendas at (908) 358-3048.
The Union County Crime Stoppers is also offering a reward of $5,000 for information leading to an arrest and indictment in the case. Tips can be given anonymously by phone at (908) 654-TIPS, via text by texting UCTIP and a message to 274637 (CRIMES) or online at www.uctip.org.