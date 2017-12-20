NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD wants your help finding a hit-and-run suspect.
The incident happened at around 6:45 p.m. December 7 in Marine Park, Brooklyn.
A 71-year-old woman was crossing the street on Quentin Road and East 21st Street when she was hit by a dark sedan.
The driver took the victim to her home but then gave her fake identification information, police said. He then took off without calling the police or EMS to help her.
She suffered a fractured right leg. She was able to call 911, and emergency responders took her to the hospital. She has since been treated and released.
Police released photos and video of the suspect.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish.
You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website or by texting a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) and then enter TIP577.
All calls are confidential.