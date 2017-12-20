NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — A brave police officer crawled across a frozen pond to save a dog that had fallen through the ice.
Officer Robert Voorhees fastened himself to a rope and carefully made his way to the edge of the icy pond last Friday in Hopewell Township, New Jersey.
The dog, named Nisel, swam toward the officer who grabbed her by the collar.
Other officers then quickly pulled Officer Voorhees and Nisel to safety.
The rescue was extra emotional for Officer Voorhees because he has a puppy of his own at home.
“I got a puppy at home and I was like crying,” Voorhees said.
The dog was warmed up and reunited with its grateful owners.