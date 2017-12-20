Filed Under:Dog Rescued, Hopewell Township, New Jersey

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — A brave police officer crawled across a frozen pond to save a dog that had fallen through the ice.

Officer Robert Voorhees fastened himself to a rope and carefully made his way to the edge of the icy pond last Friday in Hopewell Township, New Jersey.

The dog, named Nisel, swam toward the officer who grabbed her by the collar.

Other officers then quickly pulled Officer Voorhees and Nisel to safety.

The rescue was extra emotional for Officer Voorhees because he has a puppy of his own at home.

“I got a puppy at home and I was like crying,” Voorhees said.

The dog was warmed up and reunited with its grateful owners.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch