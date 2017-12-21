Filed Under:James Jackson, school surprise

1010 WINS — For one beloved school worker, this was the perfect Christmas miracle.

James Jackson has worked as a maintenance man at Sunbrook Academy of Carrollton in Georgia for 7 years, and has become a celebrity to the kids who go there.

tractor 3 School Surprises Beloved Maintenance Man With New Tractor, Gift Card

Credit: Sunbrook Academy of Carrollton

To thank Jackson for all the incredible work he’s done, staff and family of the students collected money to buy him a brand new lawn mower.

The incredible surprise left the 72-year-old man speechless.

“It was wonderful. I tell you, I cannot put it into words,” Jackson said. “It was a humbling experience.”

But soon enough he was on the tractor doing victory laps around the school and seemingly enjoying his thoughtful Christmas gift!

“Thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you. I pray that the Lord will bless each and every one of you a hundredfold,” Jackson said.

tractor 5 School Surprises Beloved Maintenance Man With New Tractor, Gift Card

Sunbrook Academy of Carrollton

Jackson added that he already has a nickname for his new gift: his “yard Cadillac.”

In addition to the lawn mower, the school gave Jackson a $500 gift card and $65 in cash.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch