1010 WINS — For one beloved school worker, this was the perfect Christmas miracle.
James Jackson has worked as a maintenance man at Sunbrook Academy of Carrollton in Georgia for 7 years, and has become a celebrity to the kids who go there.
To thank Jackson for all the incredible work he’s done, staff and family of the students collected money to buy him a brand new lawn mower.
The incredible surprise left the 72-year-old man speechless.
“It was wonderful. I tell you, I cannot put it into words,” Jackson said. “It was a humbling experience.”
But soon enough he was on the tractor doing victory laps around the school and seemingly enjoying his thoughtful Christmas gift!
“Thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you. I pray that the Lord will bless each and every one of you a hundredfold,” Jackson said.
Jackson added that he already has a nickname for his new gift: his “yard Cadillac.”
In addition to the lawn mower, the school gave Jackson a $500 gift card and $65 in cash.