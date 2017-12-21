NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — It’s the last day on the job for NYPD Chief of Department Carlos Gomez.
After 37 years with the department, Gomez is calling it a career Thursday.
Gomez was the first Latino to hold the position and the highest-ranking on the force.
He came to the U.S from Cuba as a boy and spent much of his career in Queens before climbing the ranks.
Sources tell 1010 WINS that the current Chief of Patrol, Terence Monahan, will likely be appointed acting Chief of Department as soon as Friday.
Monahan currently oversees 22,000 officers and has been a chief architect in the department’s neighborhood policing program.