WANTAGH, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — It is extremely difficult for senior citizens to get out of their homes after a heavy snowfall, and many doctors advise that shoveling could be dangerous for people’s health.
Thus, as WCBS 880’s Sophia Hall reported, many of the elderly end up trapped in their homes.
But in a new program, the Wantagh High School Key Club is announcing free snow shoveling for seniors.
“In this way, the young in our community can give back,” said Wantagh Councilwoman Erin King Sweeney.
Any senior in Wantagh may sign up for the program.