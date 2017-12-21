Filed Under:Joel Thompson, Madysen Denman, Sonia Rincon, Yonkers

YONKERS, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Yonkers police have made an arrest in the death of a teen who was killed when a car jumped a sidewalk.

Cops were called to Nepperhan Ave at Ashburton Ave on Wednesday morning, where they were told a driver intentionally hit a Yonkers teen, before taking off.

Joel Thompson, 22, was charged with manslaughter.

Thompson pleaded not-guilty, but was ordered held without bail in the death of 16-year-old Madysen Denman.

Police said Thompson had been fighting with several people at the scene before the crash. They did say if Denman was the intended target, or what the fight was about.

